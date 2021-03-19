Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.
"Zack Snyder's Justice League" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar
"Zack Snyder's Justice League" ist jetzt bei jpc auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray vorbestellbar. Warner veröffentlicht die alternative "Justice League"-Fassung von Zack Snyder am 27.05.2021 in Deutschland auf Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc und DVD.
"Zack Snyder's Justice League" ist in Deutschland zunächst exklusiv bei Sky Cinema und Sky Ticket zu sehen. Ab dem 20.05. soll der "Snyder's Cut" auch in Ultra HD auf digitalen Plattformen wie dem Apple iTunes Store und Amazon Prime Video zum Verleih erhältlich sein.
Die FSK hat den Film mit einer Laufzeit von 241:48 min ebenso wie die Kinofassung ab 12 Jahren freigegeben. Laut jpc enthält die Ultra HD Blu-ray-Box zwei Ultra HD Blu-rays und zwei Blu-ray Discs. Das lässt vermuten, dass "Zack Snyder's Justice League" auf zwei Discs verteilt wird.
