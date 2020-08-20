News

Warner vertreibt MGM-Filme auf Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Warner übernimmt für MGM den weltweiten Home Entertainment-Vertrieb auf physischen Medien wie Blu-ray Disc, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und DVD. Im jüngsten Quartalsbericht teilt MGM mit, dass die bisherige Vertriebsvereinbarung mit Fox zum 30.06.2020 ausgelaufen sei und Warner seit dem 01.07.2020 bis auf wenige regionale Ausnahmen für den weltweiten Vertrieb zuständig sei.

Das gilt zunächst für den großen Teil des Katalogprogramms. Da MGM bei der Produktion von Filmen aber in den letzten Jahren immer wieder mit verschiedenen Partnern zusammengearbeitet hat, wurden auch einzelne neuere Filme bereits von Anbietern wie Universal oder Sony und auch Warner veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen im Vertrieb betreffen vor allem das große MGM-Archiv mit den Filmklassikern aus der MGM-Historie.

Warner selbst wird hierzulande den physischen Vertrieb von Blu-ray Discs, 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays und DVDs ab Oktober durch Universal abwickeln. Die bereits von Fox veröffentlichten MGM-Filme sind zwar derzeit noch im Handel erhältlich. Aufgrund des Rechte-Verlusts dürfte aber keine Neuware mehr produziert sondern nur noch Restbestände abverkauft werden. 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment hat aufgrund der Übernahme durch Disney auch bereits seinen Geschäftsbetrieb in Deutschland eingestellt.

Auszug aus dem Quartalsbericht der MGM Holdings Inc. zum 30.06.2020

Home entertainment distribution includes the sales, marketing and promotion of content for physical distribution (DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray discs) and marketing and promotion in connection with electronic sell- through (“EST”). Through June 30, 2020, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment (“Fox”), a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company (“Disney”), provided our physical home entertainment distribution on a worldwide basis (excluding certain territories) for a substantial number of our feature films and television series, including Spectre, Skyfall, Death Wish, RoboCop, Child’s Play, The Prodigy, Vikings, The Handmaid’s Tale, Teen Wolf and other titles.

Our physical home entertainment distribution agreement with Fox expired on June 30, 2020 and on July 1, 2020, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (“Warner Bros.”) became our physical home entertainment distributor on a worldwide basis (excluding certain territories).

Universal Home Entertainment (“Universal”) provides our physical home entertainment distribution on a worldwide basis (excluding certain territories) on certain recently released films, including Operation Finale, Fighting With My Family, The Hustle, The Addams Family and Gretel & Hansel.

In addition, for certain films, our co-production partners control physical home entertainment distribution rights.

For example, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc. (“Sony”) is the physical home entertainment distributor for films in the 21 Jump Street franchise, The Magnificent Seven and The Girl in the Spider’s Web; Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (“Lionsgate”) is the physical home entertainment distributor for Overboard; Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. is the physical home entertainment distributor for A Star is Born, Barbershop: The Next Cut, The Hobbit trilogy, the Creed franchise, Everything, Everything, How to be Single, Max, Me Before You, The Sun is Also a Star and Tomb Raider; Twentieth Century Fox, a subsidiary of Disney, is the physical home entertainment distributor for Poltergeist; and Paramount Pictures Corporation (“Paramount”) is the physical home entertainment distributor for Hercules, Sherlock Gnomes and Ben-Hur. EST distribution rights for these and other co-financed films may be controlled by us or our partners depending on the terms of the applicable co-financing and distribution agreement.

