News
Warner: "The Batman" erscheint auch als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Steelbook
01.03.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Warner veröffentlicht "The Batman" auch als Steelbook. Beim Media Markt sind jetzt bereits zwei Steelbooks mit Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar.
Der neue Batman-Film von Matt Reeves mit Robert Pattinson als Bruce Wayne startet am 03.03.2022 in den deutschen Kinos und wird voraussichtlich ab dem 18.04.2022 als "Heimkino"-Premiere bei Streaming-Anbietern wie Apple iTunes und Amazon Prime Video erhältlich sein.
Mit der Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray-Veröffentlichung von "The Batman" ist im Frühsommer zu rechnen.
- The Batman - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- The Batman - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- The Batman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Batman [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Batman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Batman [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
