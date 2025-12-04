News

"This is Spinal Tap 1 & 2" erscheinen auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Sony veröffentlicht "This is Spinal Tap 1 & 2" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Neben Rob Reiners erster Rock-Mockumentary aus dem Jahr 1984 erscheint auch die neue Fortsetzung "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" mit Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer Elton John, Paul McCartney und Lars Ulrich laut den aktuellen Planungen am 29.01.2026 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Beide Filme werden voraussichtlich mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Bei "This is Spinal Tap 2" sind mehrere Featurettes als Bonus-Material geplant.

