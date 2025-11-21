News

"The The: The Inertia Variations" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc

EarMusic veröffentlicht "The The: The Inertia Variations" auf Blu-ray Disc. Die Musik-Dokumentation von Johanna St Michaels erscheint am 28.11.2025 als 28-seitiges Blu-ray Disc/DVD-Mediabook im Hardcover. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Live-Performances von Matt Johnson und verschiedenen Gästen geplant.

