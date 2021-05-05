News

"The New Mutants" für 1,99 EUR bei Amazon Prime Video & Apple iTunes

Disney bietet "The New Mutants" heute bei Amazon Prime Video und im Apple iTunes Store für 1,99 EUR zum Verleih an. Der X-Men-Film ist bei Apple auch in 4K & Dolby Vision mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Sound verfügbar während Amazon nur die HD-Version anbietet.

