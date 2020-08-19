News

"The Irishman" erscheint als "Criterion Collection" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc

"The Irishman" erscheint im Herbst in den USA auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Martin Scorsese-Drama mit Robert De Niro, Al Pacino und Joe Pesci soll am 24.11.2020 als Teil der "Criterion Collection" veröffentlicht werden. Die Blu-ray Disc soll über einen englischen Dolby Atmos Mix verfügen und auf einem neuen digitalen 4K-Master basieren.

Eine Ultra HD Blu-ray wurde nicht angekündigt obwohl der Film bei Netflix auch in 4K mit HDR inklusive Dolby Vision zur Verfügung steht.

Für die Blu-ray Disc ist auch verschiedenes Bonus-Material geplant:

Newly edited roundtable conversation among Scorsese and actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, originally recorded in 2019

New documentary about the making of the film featuring Scorsese; the lead actors; producers Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Jane Rosenthal, and Irwin Winkler; director of photography Rodrigo Prieto; and others from the cast and crew

New video essay written and narrated by film critic Farran Smith Nehme about The Irishman’s synthesis of Scorsese’s singular formal style

The Evolution of Digital De-aging, a 2019 program on the visual effects created for the film

Archival interview excerpts with Frank “the Irishman” Sheeran and International Brotherhood of Teamsters trade union leader Jimmy Hoffa

Trailer and teaser

PLUS: An essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien

Informationen zu einer Blu-ray Disc-Veröffentlichung von "The Irishman" ausserhalb der USA liegen nicht vor. Die in den USA veröffentlichten Criterion Blu-ray sind typischerweise mit Regionalcode A ausgestattet und somit nicht für europäische Blu-ray Disc-Player geeignet.

