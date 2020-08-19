"The Irishman" erscheint als "Criterion Collection" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc
"The Irishman" erscheint im Herbst in den USA auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Martin Scorsese-Drama mit Robert De Niro, Al Pacino und Joe Pesci soll am 24.11.2020 als Teil der "Criterion Collection" veröffentlicht werden. Die Blu-ray Disc soll über einen englischen Dolby Atmos Mix verfügen und auf einem neuen digitalen 4K-Master basieren.
Eine Ultra HD Blu-ray wurde nicht angekündigt obwohl der Film bei Netflix auch in 4K mit HDR inklusive Dolby Vision zur Verfügung steht.
Für die Blu-ray Disc ist auch verschiedenes Bonus-Material geplant:
- Newly edited roundtable conversation among Scorsese and actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, originally recorded in 2019
- New documentary about the making of the film featuring Scorsese; the lead actors; producers Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Jane Rosenthal, and Irwin Winkler; director of photography Rodrigo Prieto; and others from the cast and crew
- New video essay written and narrated by film critic Farran Smith Nehme about The Irishman’s synthesis of Scorsese’s singular formal style
- The Evolution of Digital De-aging, a 2019 program on the visual effects created for the film
- Archival interview excerpts with Frank “the Irishman” Sheeran and International Brotherhood of Teamsters trade union leader Jimmy Hoffa
- Trailer and teaser
- PLUS: An essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien
Informationen zu einer Blu-ray Disc-Veröffentlichung von "The Irishman" ausserhalb der USA liegen nicht vor. Die in den USA veröffentlichten Criterion Blu-ray sind typischerweise mit Regionalcode A ausgestattet und somit nicht für europäische Blu-ray Disc-Player geeignet.
