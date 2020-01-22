News

"The Good Liar - Das alte Böse" in 4K & Dolby Vision im Apple iTunes Store

Warner veröffentlicht "The Good Liar - Das alte Böse" voraussichtlich im April auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Hochstapler-Drama mit Ian McKellen und Helen Mirren erscheint laut Angaben von Amazon.de am 23.04.2020 auf Blu-ray Disc. Eine Ultra HD Blu-ray ist bislang nicht geplant. Dafür wird "The Good Liar" aber immerhin in 4K und mit Dolby Vision im Apple iTunes Store angeboten. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Making of-Featurette und 12 Minuten "Deleted Scenes" geplant.

Anzeige

Für Einkäufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, Sky und im Apple iTunes Store erhalten wir Werbeprovisionen über Affilliate-Links auf unserer Seite.