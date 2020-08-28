News

"Tears For Fears - The Seeds of Love" mit 5.1-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc

Tears for Fears veröffentlichen ihr Album "The Seeds of Love" in einem neuen Box-Set mit vier CDs sowie einer Blu-ray Disc. Das dritte Studio-Album der Band aus dem Jahr 1989 enthält auf den vier CDs neben den ursprünglichen Songs noch zahlreiche alternative Mixe, Demos, Promo-Fassungen und Live-Versionen. Die Blu-ray Disc bietet neben zwei verschiedenen Stereo-Varianten auch einen neuen 5.1-Mix von Steven Wilson. Das "Tears For Fears - The Seeds of Love" Blu-ray Disc & CD-Set wird ab dem 09.10.2020 im Handel erhältlich sein. Parallal dazu erscheinen auch neue CD, LP und Digital-Editionen.

Tracklisting:

CD 1 - The Seeds of Love.

Woman in Chains Bad Man's Song Sowing the Seeds of Love Advice for the Young at Heart Standing on the Corner of the Third World Swords and Knives Year of The Knife Famous Last Words

CD 2 - The Sun - Single Seeds / 45s and B-sides.

Sowing the Seeds of Love - Single Version Tears Roll Down - B-Side Sowing the Seeds Woman in Chains - Single Version Always in the Past - B-Side Woman in Chains My Life in the Suicide Ranks - B-Side Woman in Chains Woman in Chains - Instrumental Advice for the Young at Heart - Single Version Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams - instrumental - B-Side Advice for The Young At Heart Music for Tables - B-Side Advice for the Young at Heart Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams - Mix One Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams - Mix Two Sowing the Seeds of Love - Radio Edit (promo) Woman in Chains - US Radio Edit 1 (promo) Advice for The Young at Heart - Italian Radio Edit (promo) Year of The Knife - Canadian Edit (promo) Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams - B-Side Advice for the Young at Heart

CD 3 - The Moon - Radio Edits and Early Mixes.

The Year of the Knife (Overture) - Unissued Orchestral Intro Piece Year of the Knife - Early Mix Sowing the Seeds of Love - Alternate Mix (previously unreleased) Tears Roll Down - Alternate Mix (previously unreleased) The Year of The Knife - Steve Chase 7" Remix (previously unreleased) Badman's Song - Early Mix Advise for the Young At Heart -Backing Track The Year of the Knife - Previously Unreleased Mix Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams - Mix One 7" Edit (promo) Sowing the Seeds of Love - Original Demo Early Mix Woman in Chains - US Radio Edit 2 Year of the Knife - Canadian Edit (Instrumental) Famous Last Words - French Radio Edit (promo) Woman in Chains - Electric Piano Only

CD 4 - The Wind - Demos, Diversions and Jams.

Rhythm of Love - Demos Advice for the Young at Heart - Demos Swords and Knives - Demos Famous Last Words - Demos Sowing the Seeds of Love (Instrumental) - Demos Badman's Song - Langer Winstanley Sessions Woman in Chains -Townhouse Live Jam Sessions Broken - Townhouse Live Jam Sessions Rhythm of Love - Townhouse Live Jam Sessions Badman's Song - Townhouse Live Jam Sessions Badman's Song (Reprise) - Townhouse Live Jam Sessions Standing on the Corner of the Third World - Townhouse Live Jam Sessions

BLU-RAY 5 - Seeds of Love - The instrumentals / Steven Wilson.

Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix

Woman in Chains Bad Man's Song Sowing the Seeds of Love Advice for the Young at Heart Standing on the Corner of the Third World Swords and Knives The Year of the Knife Famous Last Words

Andrew Waters 2015 Mix

Woman in Chains Bad Man's Song Sowing the Seeds of Love Advice for the Young at Heart Standing on the Corner of the Third World Swords and Knives The Year of the Knife Famous Last Words

1989 Remaster (Bob Clearmountain)

Woman in Chains Bad Man's Song Sowing the Seeds of Love Advice for the Young at Heart Standing on the Corner of the Third World Swords and Knives The Year of the Knife Famous Last Words

