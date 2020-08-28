"Tears For Fears - The Seeds of Love" mit 5.1-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc
Tears for Fears veröffentlichen ihr Album "The Seeds of Love" in einem neuen Box-Set mit vier CDs sowie einer Blu-ray Disc. Das dritte Studio-Album der Band aus dem Jahr 1989 enthält auf den vier CDs neben den ursprünglichen Songs noch zahlreiche alternative Mixe, Demos, Promo-Fassungen und Live-Versionen. Die Blu-ray Disc bietet neben zwei verschiedenen Stereo-Varianten auch einen neuen 5.1-Mix von Steven Wilson. Das "Tears For Fears - The Seeds of Love" Blu-ray Disc & CD-Set wird ab dem 09.10.2020 im Handel erhältlich sein. Parallal dazu erscheinen auch neue CD, LP und Digital-Editionen.
Tracklisting:
CD 1 - The Seeds of Love.
- Woman in Chains
- Bad Man's Song
- Sowing the Seeds of Love
- Advice for the Young at Heart
- Standing on the Corner of the Third World
- Swords and Knives
- Year of The Knife
- Famous Last Words
CD 2 - The Sun - Single Seeds / 45s and B-sides.
- Sowing the Seeds of Love - Single Version
- Tears Roll Down - B-Side Sowing the Seeds
- Woman in Chains - Single Version
- Always in the Past - B-Side Woman in Chains
- My Life in the Suicide Ranks - B-Side Woman in Chains
- Woman in Chains - Instrumental
- Advice for the Young at Heart - Single Version
- Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams - instrumental - B-Side Advice for The Young At Heart
- Music for Tables - B-Side Advice for the Young at Heart
- Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams - Mix One
- Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams - Mix Two
- Sowing the Seeds of Love - Radio Edit (promo)
- Woman in Chains - US Radio Edit 1 (promo)
- Advice for The Young at Heart - Italian Radio Edit (promo)
- Year of The Knife - Canadian Edit (promo)
- Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams - B-Side Advice for the Young at Heart
CD 3 - The Moon - Radio Edits and Early Mixes.
- The Year of the Knife (Overture) - Unissued Orchestral Intro Piece
- Year of the Knife - Early Mix
- Sowing the Seeds of Love - Alternate Mix (previously unreleased)
- Tears Roll Down - Alternate Mix (previously unreleased)
- The Year of The Knife - Steve Chase 7" Remix (previously unreleased)
- Badman's Song - Early Mix
- Advise for the Young At Heart -Backing Track
- The Year of the Knife - Previously Unreleased Mix
- Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams - Mix One 7" Edit (promo)
- Sowing the Seeds of Love - Original Demo Early Mix
- Woman in Chains - US Radio Edit 2
- Year of the Knife - Canadian Edit (Instrumental)
- Famous Last Words - French Radio Edit (promo)
- Woman in Chains - Electric Piano Only
CD 4 - The Wind - Demos, Diversions and Jams.
- Rhythm of Love - Demos
- Advice for the Young at Heart - Demos
- Swords and Knives - Demos
- Famous Last Words - Demos
- Sowing the Seeds of Love (Instrumental) - Demos
- Badman's Song - Langer Winstanley Sessions
- Woman in Chains -Townhouse Live Jam Sessions
- Broken - Townhouse Live Jam Sessions
- Rhythm of Love - Townhouse Live Jam Sessions
- Badman's Song - Townhouse Live Jam Sessions
- Badman's Song (Reprise) - Townhouse Live Jam Sessions
- Standing on the Corner of the Third World - Townhouse Live Jam Sessions
BLU-RAY 5 - Seeds of Love - The instrumentals / Steven Wilson.
Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix
- Woman in Chains
- Bad Man's Song
- Sowing the Seeds of Love
- Advice for the Young at Heart
- Standing on the Corner of the Third World
- Swords and Knives
- The Year of the Knife
- Famous Last Words
Andrew Waters 2015 Mix
- Woman in Chains
- Bad Man's Song
- Sowing the Seeds of Love
- Advice for the Young at Heart
- Standing on the Corner of the Third World
- Swords and Knives
- The Year of the Knife
- Famous Last Words
1989 Remaster (Bob Clearmountain)
- Woman in Chains
- Bad Man's Song
- Sowing the Seeds of Love
- Advice for the Young at Heart
- Standing on the Corner of the Third World
- Swords and Knives
- The Year of the Knife
- Famous Last Words
