"Steven Wilson: The Harmony Codex" erscheint als Dolby Atmos-Blu-ray Disc und auf CD + Vinyl LP

Steven Wilson veröffentlicht im September sein neues Album "The Harmony Codex" als CD, LP und Blu-ray Disc. Das siebte Studio-Album mit zehn neuen Songs wird als Doppel-LP auch in einer limitierten "Orange Translucent Vinyl"-Edition bei jpc.de erhältlich sein.

Die Blu-ray Disc enthält das Album als Dolby Atmos-Mix sowie in High Resolution Stereo und mit 5.1 Surround-Sound (96 kHz/24 Bit). Außerdem sind noch zwei Musik-Videos dabei.

"The Harmony Codex" soll ab dem 29.09.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting

1. Inclination (7.15)

2. What Life Brings (3.40)

3. Economies of Scale (4.17)

4. Impossible Tightrope (10.42)

5. Rock Bottom (4.25)

6. Beautiful Scarecrow (5.21)

7. The Harmony Codex (9.50)

8. Time is Running Out (3.57)

9. Actual Brutal Facts (5.05)

10. Staircase (9.26)

