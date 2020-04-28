"Star Wars" und weitere Blu-ray & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche
"Star Wars" ist ohne Zweifel das große Thema dieser Woche und neben "Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers" erscheinen alle Filme der Skywalker-Saga in einer Komplett-Edition und auch einzeln auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Parallel dazu schiebt Disney auch die 4K-Edition von "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" nach.
Ebenfalls auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheinen in dieser Woche der Science Fiction-Thriller "Die Farbe aus dem All" und das Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook des Oscar-Gewinners "Parasite":
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche
- Star Wars 1 - 9 - Die Skywalker Saga [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Wars 1 - 9 - Die Skywalker Saga [Blu-ray]
- Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers [Blu-ray]
- Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers - Steelbook [Blu-ray 3D]
- Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers [Blu-ray 3D]
- Star Wars - Episode I: Die dunkle Bedrohung [Blu-ray]
- Star Wars - Episode I: Die dunkle Bedrohung [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Wars - Episode II: Angriff der Klonkrieger [Blu-ray]
- Star Wars - Episode II: Angriff der Klonkrieger [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Wars - Episode III: Die Rache der Sith [Blu-ray]
- Star Wars - Episode III: Die Rache der Sith [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Wars - Episode IV: Eine neue Hoffnung [Blu-ray]
- Star Wars - Episode IV: Eine neue Hoffnung [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Wars - Episode V: Das Imperium schlägt zurück [Blu-ray]
- Star Wars - Episode V: Das Imperium schlägt zurück [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Wars - Episode VI: Die Rückkehr der Jedi-Ritter [Blu-ray]
- Star Wars - Episode VI: Die Rückkehr der Jedi-Ritter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht [Blu-ray]
- Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Wars: Die letzten Jedi [Blu-ray]
- Star Wars: Die letzten Jedi [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story [Blu-ray]
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Solo: A Star Wars Story [Blu-ray]
- Solo: A Star Wars Story [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Farbe aus dem All [Blu-ray]
- Die Farbe aus dem All - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Parasite - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Oldboy [Blu-ray]
- Bei mir liegen Sie richtig - Limited Edition - Turbine Steel Collection [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
