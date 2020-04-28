News

"Star Wars" und weitere Blu-ray & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche

29.04.2020 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)

"Star Wars" ist ohne Zweifel das große Thema dieser Woche und neben "Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers" erscheinen alle Filme der Skywalker-Saga in einer Komplett-Edition und auch einzeln auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Parallel dazu schiebt Disney auch die 4K-Edition von "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" nach. 

Ebenfalls auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheinen in dieser Woche der Science Fiction-Thriller "Die Farbe aus dem All" und das Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook des Oscar-Gewinners "Parasite":

Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche

alle Bluray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick

