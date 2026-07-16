News

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu" erscheint als Heimkino-Premiere zum 4K-Streaming

Disney veröffentlicht "The Mandalorian & Grogu" im Juli als Heimkino-Premiere zum 4K-Streaming. Der neue Star Wars-Kinofilm von Jon Favreau mit Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White und Jonny Coyne erscheint am 21.07.2026 als Heimkino-Premiere in 4K u.a. bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple. Bei Apple wird der Film auch inklusive Dolby Vision und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton angeboten.

Am 02.10.2026 erscheint "The Mandalorian & Grogu" auch auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und einem deutschen Dolby Digital Plus 7.1-Mix ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar mit Regisseur Jon Favreau und mehrere Making of-Featurettes geplant.

Am 06.11.2026 erscheint außerdem noch eine limitierte "Beskar Collector's Edition" mit Steelbook und zwei Metall-Postern.

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