News

Star Wars: Details zur zweiten "The Mandalorian" Staffel auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Disney veröffentlicht die zweite Staffel der Star Wars-Serie "The Mandalorian" am 19.01.2024 als 4 Disc-Set im Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook inklusive Blu-ray Discs. Inzwischen liegen auch die offiziellen Details zur Ausstattung vor. Der Ton auf den Ultra HD Blu-rays wird in Dolby Atmos (Englisch) und Dolby Digital 5.1 (Deutsch) präsentiert. Als Bonus-Material sind die Featurettes "Planung der Neuen Republik" und "Das Versteck Teil Zwei" geplant. Auch die zweite Mandalorian-Staffel wird wieder mehrere "Art-Cards" als Beigabe zum Steelbook enthalten.

Die erste Staffel von "The Mandalorian" wird bereits am 15.12.2023 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook veröffentlicht.

www.disneyplus.com

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.