News
Sony verschiebt Blu-ray Disc-Verkaufsstarts
28.04.2020 (Karsten Serck)
Sony verschiebt die Verkaufsstarts mehrerer Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten. So werden "Blumhouse's Fantasy Island" und "The Grudge" voraussichtlich erst im Oktober auf Blu-ray Disc erhältlich sein. Dafür hält Sony zumindest bei den auch auf Ultra HD Blu-ray geplanten Filmen wie "Bad Boys for Life" und "Bloodshot" vorerst noch an den geplanten VÖ-Terminen im Mai und Juni fest:
28.05.2020
- Bad Boys for Life [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Bad Boys for Life - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Bad Boys for Life [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
04.06.2020
- Bloodshot [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Bloodshot [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Bloodshot - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
12.06.2020
01.10.2020
15.10.2020
