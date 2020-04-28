News

Sony verschiebt Blu-ray Disc-Verkaufsstarts

Sony verschiebt die Verkaufsstarts mehrerer Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten. So werden "Blumhouse's Fantasy Island" und "The Grudge" voraussichtlich erst im Oktober auf Blu-ray Disc erhältlich sein. Dafür hält Sony zumindest bei den auch auf Ultra HD Blu-ray geplanten Filmen wie "Bad Boys for Life" und "Bloodshot" vorerst noch an den geplanten VÖ-Terminen im Mai und Juni fest:

28.05.2020

04.06.2020

12.06.2020

01.10.2020

15.10.2020

