"Sonic the Hedgehog" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook
Paramount veröffentlicht "Sonic the Hedgehog" auch auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die 4K-Edition erscheint in der Erstauflage als limitiertes Steelbook.
Die Paramount-Verfilmung des SEGA-Games wird voraussichtlich im Sommer auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheinen. Amazon nennt den 25.06.2020 als VÖ-Termin.
Laut IMDB-Informationen gibt es von "Sonic the Hedgehog" trotz viel digitaler Animationstechnik ein 4K Digital Intermediate so dass auch mit einer 4K-Version im Apple iTunes Store zu rechnen sein dürfte.
- Sonic the Hedgehog - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog bei Apple iTunes
Für Einkäufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, Disney+, Sky und im Apple iTunes Store erhalten wir Werbeprovisionen über Affilliate-Links auf unserer Seite.