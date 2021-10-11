News
"Reminiscence" jetzt in 4K und bald als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook
11.10.2021 (Karsten Serck)
Warner bietet "Reminiscence: Die Erinnerung stirbt nie" ab sofort als Heimkino-Premiere in 4K & HDR zum Streaming u.a. bei Amazon Prime Video an.
Der Science Fiction-Thriller mit Hugh Jackman erscheint am 09.12.2021 auch auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird als Steelbook veröffentlicht.
- Reminiscence: Die Erinnerung stirbt nie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Reminiscence: Die Erinnerung stirbt nie [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Reminiscence: Die Erinnerung stirbt nie [4K UHD] bei Amazon Prime Video
- Reminiscence: Die Erinnerung stirbt nie [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
