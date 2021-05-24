News

Philips 4K & OLED TV-Aktion bei Amazon

24.05.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Amazon.de präsentiert Philips als "Marke der Woche" und bietet u.a. zahlreiche Ultra HD & OLED-Fernseher bis zu 39% reduziert an. Alle Fernseher der Philips-Aktion unterstützen die HDR-Formate HDR10, HDR10+ und Dolby Vision sowie Ambilight für die atmosphärische Raumbeleuchtung:

