"Pet Shop Boys - Smash: The Singles 1985-2020" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

30.03.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Die Pet Shop Boys veröffentlichen im Juni eine Sammlung ihrer Hits aus den Jahren 1985 - 2020. Die Compilation "Pet Shop Boys - Smash: The Singles 1985-2020" erscheint als 3 CD-Set, 6 LP-Set sowie als Doppel-Blu-ray Disc + 3 CDs. Die "Pet Shop Boys - Smash: The Singles 1985-2020"-Sets enthalten alle Singles der Pet Shop Boys aus 35 Jahren und auf den beiden Blu-ray Discs sind auch noch die dazugehörigen Musikvideos sowie verschiedene Extras dabei.

Die drei "Pet Shop Boys - Smash: The Singles 1985-2020"-Editionen erscheinen im Vertrieb von Parlophone und sollen ab dem 16.06.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting CD/Blu-ray Disc

CD1 

  1. West End Girls (4.01) 
  2. Love Comes Quickly (4.18) 
  3. Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money) (3.38) 
  4. Suburbia (4.04) 
  5. It’s A Sin (5.01) 
  6. What Have I Done To Deserve This? (4.20) 
  7. Rent (3.33) 
  8. Always On My Mind (3.54) 
  9. Heart (4.17) 
  10. Domino Dancing (4.18) 
  11. Left To My Own Devices (4.47) 
  12. It’s Alright (4.20) 
  13. So Hard (4.00) 
  14. Being Boring (4.51) 
  15. Where The Streets Have No Name/I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (4.32) 
  16. Jealousy (4.15) 
  17. DJ Culture (4.14) 
  18. Was It Worth It? (7” Version) (4.23) 

CD2 

  1. Can you forgive her? (3.56) 
  2. Go West (5.04) 
  3. I wouldn’t normally do this kind of thing (7” Version) (4.45) 
  4. Liberation (4.06) 
  5. Yesterday, when I was mad (Single Version) (4.00) 
  6. Paninaro 95 (4.10) 
  7. Before (4.05) 
  8. Se a Vida è (4.01) 
  9. Single-Bilingual (3.30) 
  10. A red letter day (4.33) 
  11. Somewhere (4.43) 
  12. I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it any more (4.29) 
  13. New York City boy (US radio edit) (3.20) 
  14. You only tell me you love me when you’re drunk (3.16) 
  15. Home and dry (3.58) 
  16. I get along (radio edit) (4.11) 
  17. Miracles (Radio Edit) (3.57) 
  18. Flamboyant (7” Mix) (3.40) 

CD3 

  1. I’m with stupid (3.27) 
  2. Minimal (radio edit) (3.38) 
  3. Numb (Single Edit) (3.30) 
  4. Love etc (3.32) 
  5. Did you see me coming? (3.44) 
  6. It doesn’t often snow at Christmas (new version) (3.52)  
  7. Together (Ultimate mix) (3.30) 
  8. Winner (3.49) 
  9. Leaving (3.51) 
  10. Memory of the future (new single mix) (3.36) 
  11. Vocal (radio edit) (3.25) 
  12. Love is a bourgeois construct (Nighttime radio edit) (4.12) 
  13. Thursday (feat. Example) (radio edit) (3.56) 
  14. The pop kids (radio edit) (3.43) 
  15. Twenty-something (radio edit) (3.41) 
  16. Say it to me (new radio mix) (3.11) 
  17. Dreamland (feat. Years & Years) (3.28) 
  18. Monkey business (radio edit) (3.11) 
  19. I don’t wanna (radio edit) (3.21) 

Blu-ray Disc 1 – The Complete Videos: 1985-2020 

  1. West End girls  
  2. Love comes quickly  
  3. Opportunities (Let’s make lots of money) (Version 2)  
  4. Suburbia  
  5. It’s a sin  
  6. What have I done to deserve this?  
  7. Rent  
  8. Always on my mind  
  9. Heart  
  10. Domino dancing  
  11. Left to my own devices  
  12. It’s alright 
  13. So hard  
  14. Being boring  
  15. Where the streets have no name/I can’t take my eyes off you  
  16. Jealousy  
  17. DJ Culture  
  18. Was it worth it? (7” Version)  
  19. Can you forgive her? 
  20. Go West  
  21. I wouldn’t normally do this kind of thing  
  22. Liberation 
  23. Yesterday, when I was mad  
  24. Paninaro ’95  
  25. Before  
  26. Se a vida è (that’s the way life is) 
  27. Single bilingual  
  28. A red letter day  
  29. Somewhere  
  30. I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it any more  
  31. New York City boy  
  32. You only tell me you love me when you’re drunk  
  33. Home and dry  
  34. I get along/E-mail  
  35. Miracles (Radio Edit)  
  36. Flamboyant (7” Mix)  
  37. I’m with Stupid  
  38. Minimal (Radio Edit)  
  39. Numb  
  40. Love etc.  
  41. Did you see me coming?  
  42. It doesn’t often snow at Christmas (Live at the O2 Arena, 2009)  
  43. Together   
  44. Winner  
  45. Leaving  
  46. Memory of the future (Official Lyric Video)  
  47. Vocal (Radio Edit)   
  48. Thursday (feat. Example) (Radio Edit)  
  49. The Pop Kids (Official Lyric Video) 
  50. Twenty-something  
  51. Dreamland (feat. Years & Years) (Official Lyric Video)    
  52. Monkey business  
  53. I don’t wanna (Animated Lyric Video)  

Blu-ray Disc 2 – The Extras 

  1. Opportunities (Let’s make lots of money) (Original Version)  
  2. Paninaro (1986 Video)  
  3. Domino dancing (Extended Version)  
  4. So hard (Extended Version) 
  5. How can you expect to be taken seriously? 
  6. Go West (Extended Version)  
  7. London  
  8. Integral  
  9. All over the world (Live at the O2 Arena, 2009)  
  10. Invisible  
  11. Axis  
  12. On social media (Official Lyric Video)  
  13. Burning the heather (Official Lyric Video)

Tracklisting LP

LP1/Side 1 

  1. West End girls  
  2. Love comes quickly  
  3. Opportunities (Let’s make lots of money)  
  4. Suburbia  

LP1/Side 2 

  1. It’s a sin  
  2. What have I done to deserve this?  
  3. Rent  
  4. Always on my mind  
  5. Heart   

LP2/Side 3 

  1. Domino dancing  
  2. Left to my own devices  
  3. It’s alright  
  4. So hard  

LP2/Side 4 

  1. Being boring  
  2. Where the streets have no name/I can’t take my eyes off you  
  3. Jealousy 
  4. DJ Culture  
  5. Was it worth it? (7” Version) 

LP3/Side 5 

  1. Can you forgive her?  
  2. Go West  
  3. I wouldn’t normally do this kind of thing (7” Version)  
  4. Liberation  

LP3/Side 6 

  1. Yesterday, when I was mad (Single Version)  
  2. Paninaro 95  
  3. Before  
  4. Se a vida è (that’s the way life is) 
  5. Single bilingual  

LP4/Side 7 

  1. A red letter day  
  2. Somewhere  
  3. I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it any more  
  4. New York City boy (US Radio Edit)   

LP4/Side 8 

  1. You only tell me you love me when you’re drunk  
  2. Home and dry 
  3. I get along (Radio Edit)  
  4. Miracles (Radio Edit)  
  5. Flamboyant (7” Mix)   

LP5/Side 9 

  1. I’m with Stupid  
  2. Minimal (Radio Edit)  
  3. Numb (Single Edit)  
  4. Love etc.  
  5. Did you see me coming?   

LP5/Side 10 

  1. It doesn’t often snow at Christmas (New Version)  
  2. Together (Ultimate Mix)  
  3. Winner  
  4. Leaving  
  5. Memory of the future (New Single Mix)   

LP6/Side 11 

  1. Vocal (Radio Edit)  
  2. Love is a bourgeois construct (Night-time Radio Edit)  
  3. Thursday (feat. Example) (Radio Edit)  
  4. The Pop Kids (Radio Edit) 

LP6/Side 12 

  1. Twenty-something (Radio Edit)  
  2. Say it to me (New Radio Mix)  
  3. Dreamland (feat. Years & Years)  
  4. Monkey business (Radio Edit)  
  5. I don’t wanna (Radio Edit)  
