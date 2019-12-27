News
"Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood" in 4K für 2,99 EUR im Apple iTunes Store
27.12.2019 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)
Apple bietet über das Wochenende Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood in 4K und Dolby Vision für 2,99 EUR zum Verleih im Apple iTunes Store an. Alternativ gibt es den Film auch zum Kauf für 9,99 EUR. Amazon hat seine Preise bereits angepasst - wenn auch nur für die HD-Version:
- Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood im Apple iTunes Store
- Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood bei Amazon Prime Video
alternativ:
- Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood [Blu-ray Disc] bei Amazon.de
- Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood - Steelbook [Blu-ray Disc] bei Amazon.de
- Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
