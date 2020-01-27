News

"Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood" Blu-ray & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Featurette online

Sony hat auf YouTube das Featurette "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - A Love Letter to Making Movies" veröffentlicht. Die passend zur Oscar-Promotion veröffentlichte Doku ist fast 30 Minuten lang und stammt aus dem Bonus-Material der Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray des Quentin Tarantino-Films:

