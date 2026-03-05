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"No Other Choice" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)

Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "No other Choice" (Eojjeolsuga eobsda) auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Der koreanische Thriller von Park Chan-wook erscheint am 28.05.2026 mit deutschem und koreanischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook, 4K Collector's Edition und einfache Blu-ray Disc. Als Bonus-Material sind Featurettes und Interviews geplant.

Update: Die "Collector's Edition" wurde gestrichen. "No other Choice" erscheint lediglich als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook und einfache Blu-ray Disc.