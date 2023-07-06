News
Neues "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Teil Eins" Stunt-Featurette online
06.07.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Paramount hat noch ein "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Teil Eins"-Preview veröffentlicht. Dabei handelt es sich um ein Mini Making of von Stunt-Aufnahmen auf einem fahrenden Zug mit Tom Cruise:
Der Kinostart des siebten "Mission: Impossible"-Films mit Tom Cruise ist für den 13.07.2023 geplant. Die Fortsetzung "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Teil Zwei" soll am 27.06.2024 in den deutschen Kinos starten.
Am 13. Juli veröffentlicht Paramount noch einmal alle bisherigen "Mission: Impossible"-Filme in neuen Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook-Editionen.
- Mission: Impossible Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Mission: Impossible 2 Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Mission: Impossible 3 Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Mission: Impossible 4 Phantom Protokoll Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Mission: Impossible 5 Rogue Nation Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Mission: Impossible 6 Fallout Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Mission: Impossible Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Mission: Impossible 2 Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Mission: Impossible 3 Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Mission: Impossible 4 Phantom Protokoll Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Mission: Impossible 5 Rogue Nation Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Mission: Impossible 6 Fallout Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.