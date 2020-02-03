News
Neuer "James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben"-Spot online
03.02.2020 (Karsten Serck)
Universal hat zum "Super Bowl" einen Spot für den neuen James Bond-Film "Keine Zeit zu sterben" (No Time To Die) veröffentlicht. Der 25. James Bond-Film startet am 02.04.2020 in den deutschen Kinos und wird der letzte Film mit Daniel Craig in der Rolle des 007 sein.
