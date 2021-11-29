News
Neue Amazon-Angebote nach der "Black Friday Woche"
30.11.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon.de präsentiert auch nach dem Ende der "Black Friday Woche" heute wieder einige neue bzw. auch teilweise noch verlängerte Angebote:
- Cash Truck (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 25,10 EUR
- Der dunkle Kristall [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 14,10 EUR
- Whiplash [4K UHD Blu-ray] 14,40 EUR
- Men In Black II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 15,60 EUR
- 3 Engel für Charlie (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 13,60 EUR
- Tschernobyl 1986 [Blu-ray] 10,42 EUR
- Rick & Morty - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray] 9,99 EUR
- Possessor - Uncut Mediabook-Edition (Blu-ray + DVD) 26,99 EUR
- Possessor - Limited Uncut Steelbook-Edition (Blu-ray) 26,99 EUR
- ABBA - Voyage (CD) 12,99 EUR
- ROKU Express 4K-Streaming Media Player 24,44 EUR
- ROKU Express HD-Streaming Media Player 13,99 EUR
- Apple AirPods Max 436,64 EUR
- Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Kopfhörer 89 EUR
- Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Kopfhörer 149 EUR
- Jabra Elite 85h Kopfhörer 169 EUR
- Sonos Roam 169,99 EUR
- Denon DHT-S716H Premium Soundbar 588 EUR
- Bosch C1 Batterieladegerät - 12V / 3,5A 30,97 EUR
- Bosch C3 Batterieladegerät - 6V-12V / 3.8A 32,05 EUR
- Bosch C7 Batterieladegerät - 12V-24V / 7A 72,55 EUR
- Tile Mate (2020) Schlüsselfinder 2er Pack 18,75 EUR
- Tile Starter Pack (2022) Schlüsselfinder - 2er Pack 34,99 EUR
- WD My Passport 5 TB Festplatte 99 EUR
- OnePlus Nord CE 5G 12 GB RAM 256 GB 339,99 EUR
- Johnnie Walker Red Label limitierte Auflage im Geschenkkarton 11,90 EUR
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label, limitierte Auflage zum 200-jährigen Jubiläum 168,90 EUR
- Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey 31,80 EUR
- Plantation Barbados XO Extra Old 20th Anniversary mit Geschenkverpackung mit 2 Gläsern 39,99 EUR
Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cash Truck [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- OLD [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Suicide Squad [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Depeche Mode - 101 + Photobook [Blu-ray + DVD + CD]
- Depeche Mode - 101 [Blu-ray]
- Citizen Kane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Candyman (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Reminiscence: Die Erinnerung stirbt nie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last Duel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 20 EUR
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5-6 EUR
