News
"Moonfall" ab Mai mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
01.03.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Leonine hat "Moonfall" offiziell für den 27.05.2022 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc angekündigt.
"Moonfall" soll inklusive Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheinen - voraussichtlich in Deutsch und Englisch. Für die Blu-ray Disc wird DTS HD MA 7.1 als Tonformat genannt. Als Bonus-Material sind Interviews und Featurettes geplant.
Die Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray von "Moonfall" wird auch als Steelbook veröffentlicht. Das 4K-Steelbook wird exklusiv bei Amazon angeboten.
