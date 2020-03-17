News

Midway, 007 & Zombieland: Die Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche

In dieser Woche erscheinen mit Roland Emmerichs "Midway - Für die Freiheit" und "Zombieland: Doppelt hält besser" gleich zwei Kino-Neuheiten auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Ausserdem erscheinen die drei 007-Filme mit Daniel Craig jetzt auch einzeln auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und zusätzlich auch noch als Steelbook. Wer gleich alle vier Bond-Filme in 4K haben will, bekommt diese derzeit in der James Bond: Daniel Craig Collection für 49,97 EUR aber noch günstiger.

Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de

alle Bluray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick

Anzeige

Für Einkäufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, Disney+, Sky und im Apple iTunes Store erhalten wir Werbeprovisionen über Affilliate-Links auf unserer Seite.