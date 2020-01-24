News

"Men in Black: International" in 4K für 6,99 EUR im Apple iTunes Store

24.01.2020 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)

Sony bietet über das Wochenende Men in Black: International für 6,99 EUR zum Kauf im Apple iTunes Store an. Neben 4K-Streaming unterstützt der MIB-Film sowohl HDR10 als auch Dolby Vision.

