News
Media Markt: Neue "Red Friday Weekend"-Shopping-Aktion noch vor dem Amazon Prime Day
06.07.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Der Media Markt präsentiert noch vor dem Amazon Prime Day mit dem "Red Friday Weekend" eine weitere eigene Shopping-Aktion. Als "Black Friday des Sommers" sollen online vom 06.07. ab 20:00 Uhr bis 10.07. um 23:59 Uhr rund 80 Angebote zur Auswahl stehen. Zu den Aktions-Highlights gehören laut Media Markt u.a. die folgenden Produkte:
- Acer Aspire 3 (A315-23-R23V) Notebook
- Grundig 55 VCE 222 LED TV
- LG OLED77C17LB OLED TV
- Asus Zenbook 13 OLED UM325SA-KG076T mit Asus Vivobook 14
- JBL Charge 5 Tomorrowland Edition in Schwarz
- Philips EP3246/703200 Lattego Kaffeevollautomate
- Delonghi Dedica ECKG 6821.M Barista Bundle Espressomaschine
- Robot Vacuum-Mop 2S Saugroobter von Xiaomi
- "Red Friday Weekend" bei MediaMarkt.de (06.07. 20:00 Uhr bis 10.07.)
weitere Angebote:
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.