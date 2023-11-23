News

"Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90: Live At The Hollywood Bowl" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Zum 90. Geburtstag von Willie Nelson fand Ende April 2023 in Los Angeles ein Live-Event statt, an dem neben Willie Nelson u.a. Gäste wie Keith Richards, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Stephen Stills, Tom Jones und Ziggy Marley teilnahmen. Der rund dreistündige Live-Mitschnitt "Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90: Live At The Hollywood Bowl" erscheint am 15.12.2023 als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set sowie als Doppel-LP. Auf den CDs sind 39 Titel enthalten, die Doppel-LP enthält eine Auswahl von 21 Titeln.

Tracklist Blu-ray Disc/CD

Disc 1

1. Whiskey River - Billy Strings

2. Yesterday's Wine - Charley Crockett

3. Seven Spanish Angels - Allison Russell & Norah Jones

4. Remember Me (When The Candle Lights Are Gleaming) - Edie Brickell & Charlie Sexton

5. Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other - Orville Peck

6. Me And Paul - Dwight Yoakam

7. Die When I'm High (Halfway To Heaven) - Particle Kid & Daniel Lanois

8. Georgia On A Fast Train - Margo Price & Waylon Payne

9. It Ain't Over Yet- Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris, Waylon Payne, Mickey Raphael

10. Hello Walls - Lyle Lovett

11. Hands On The Wheel – Beck

12. Midnight Rider - Warren Haynes

13. Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I'll Ever Do Again) - Rosanne Cash & Kris Kristofferson

14. Funny How Time Slips Away - Dave Matthews

15. Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground - Lukas Nelson

16. City Of New Orleans - Nathaniel Rateliff

17. Stardust - Willie Nelson & Booker T. Jones

18. Will You Remember Mine - Willie Nelson & Lily Meola

19. Something You Get Through - Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon

Disc 2

1. California Sober - Willie Nelson & Billy Strings

2. Still Is Still Moving To Me - Ziggy Marley

3. Down Yonder - Norah Jones

4. Pick Up The Tempo - The Avett Brothers

5. Pretty Paper - The Lumineers

6. Time Of The Preacher - Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps

7. Night Life - Leon Bridges & Gary Clark Jr.

8. Texas Flood - Gary Clark Jr.

9. Opportunity To Cry - Tom Jones

10. Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain - Bobby Weir

11. Willie Got Me Stoned - Jack Johnson

12. Georgia On My Mind - Jamey Johnson, Warren Haynes, Booker T. Jones

13. Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys - Miranda Lambert

14. Always On My Mind - Chris Stapleton

15. Are There Any More Real Cowboys? - Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Stephen Stills

16. Far Away Places - Willie Nelson & Sheryl Crow

17. Pancho & Lefty - Willie Nelson & George Strait

18. Roll Me Up And Smoke Me When I Die - Willie Nelson & Snoop Dogg

19. We Had It All - Willie Nelson & Keith Richards

20. On The Road Again & Happy Birthday - All Sing

