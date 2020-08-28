News

"King Crimson - In the Court of the Crimson King" mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc

King Crimson veröffentlichen ihr Album "In the Court of the Crimson King" in einem neuen 26 Disc Box-Set. Die "King Crimson - The Complete 1969 Recordings"-Box mit zusätzlichen alternativen Fassungen & Live-Material besteht aus 20 CDs, 2 DVDs und vier Blu-ray Discs. Auf den Blu-rays sind zahlreiche verschiedene Stereo & Mehrkanal-Aufnahmen in Hi-Res Audio und die Disc Nr. 24 enthält auch einen neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray. Dieser wurde von Steven Wilson abgemischt, der bereits die 5.1 Surround-Mixe für frühere Jubiläums-Editionen von King Crimson erstellt hatte und auch einige Dolby Atmos-Decken-Effekte verspricht.

Die "King Crimson - The Complete 1969 Recordings"-Box soll ab dem 23.10.2020 erhältlich sein. Bereits am 04.09. erscheint ausserdem die "The Elements Of King Crimson - 2020 Tour Box" auf CD.

Tracklisting:

Discs 1 - 18, 25, 26 CD

Disc 19 DVD, Disc 20 DVD-A,

Discs 21 - 24 Blu-Ray

Disc 1

Live at Hyde Park



1 21st Century Schizoid Man

2 The Court of the Crimson King

3 Get Thy Bearings

4 Announcement (Incomplete)

5 Epitaph

6 Mantra

7 Travel Weary Capricorn

8 Mars

9 Band Reunion Meeting



Disc 2

Live at the Marquee



1 21st Century Schizoid Man

2 Drop In

3 Announcement (Incomplete)

4 I Talk To The Wind

5 Epitaph (Incomplete)

6 Travel Weary Capricorn

7 Improv (inc Nola and Etude No. 7)

8 Mars



Disc 3

Live at Plumpton Festival



1 21st Century Schizoid Man

2 Get Thy Bearings

3 Announcement

4 The Court Of The Crimson King

5 Mantra

6 Travel Weary Capricorn

7 Improv

8 Mars



Disc 4

Live at Chesterfield Jazz Club



1 21st Century Schizoid Man

2 Drop In

3 Announcement

4 Epitaph

5 Get Thy Bearings

6 Announcement

7 I Talk To The Wind



Disc 5

Live at Chesterfield Jazz Club



1 Announcement

2 The Court Of The Crimson King

3 Mantra

4 Travel Weary Capricorn

5 Improv

6 Mars



Disc 6

Live at the Fillmore East



1 The Court Of The Crimson King (Incomplete)

2 Announcement

3 A Man, A City

4 Announcement

5 Epitaph

6 Announcement

7 21st Century Schizoid Man

8 The Court Of The Crimson King (Incomplete)

9 Announcement

10 A Man, A City

11 Announcement

12 Epitaph

13 Announcement

14 21st Century Schizoid Man



Disc 7

Live at the Fillmore West



1 Mantra

2 Travel Weary Capricorn

3 Improv Travel Bleary Capricorn

4 Mars

5 The Court of the Crimson King

6 Announcement

7 Drop In

8 A Man, A City

9 Announcement

10 Epitaph

11 Announcement

12 21st Century Schizoid Man

13 Announcement

14 Mars



Disc 8

Album - Original Master Edtion - expanded



1 21st Century Schizoid Man

2 I Talk to the Wind

3 Epitaph

4 Moonchild

5 The Court of the Crimson King

6 21st Century Schizoid Man

7 I Talk to the Wind

8 Epitaph

9 The Court of the Crimson King (Single A Side)

10 The Court of the Crimson King (Single B Side)



Disc 9

Alternate album - expanded



1 Wind Session

2 21st Century Schizoid Man (Morgan Studio Version with Overdubs)

3 I Talk To The Wind (Alt 2019 Mix)

4 I Talk To The Wind (Duo Version 2019 Mix)

5 Epitaph (Isolated Vocal 2019 Mix)

6 Epitaph (Alt Take 2019 Mix)

7 Moonchild (Take One 2019 Mix)

8 The Court of the Crimson King (Take 3 2019 Mix)

9 21st Century Schizoid Man (Trio Version 2019 Mix)



Disc 10

2009 Album Mixes - expanded



1 21st Century Schizoid Man

2 I Talk to the Wind

3 Epitaph

4 Moonchild

5 The Court of the Crimson King

6 Moonchild [Full Version]

7 I Talk to the Wind [Duo Version]

8 I Talk to the Wind [Alternate Mix]

9 Epitaph [Backing Track]

10 Wind Session [21st Century Schizoid Man Intro]



Disc 11

2019 Album Mixes & Instrumental Mixes



1 21st Century Schizoid Man

2 I Talk to the Wind

3 Epitaph

4 Moonchild

5 The Court of the Crimson King

6 21st Century Schizoid Man

7 I Talk to the Wind

8 Epitaph

9 Moonchild (Edit)

10 The Court of the Crimson King



Disc 12

Let's Make a Hit Waxing



1 Let's Make a Hit Waxing



Disc 13

Sessions Disc 1



1 21st Century Schizoid Man (Morgan Studio Instrumental)

2 Epitaph Takes 1 to 3

3 Epitaph Takes 4 to 8

4 I Talk to the Wind Takes 1 to 4



Disc 14

Sessions Disc 2



1 I Talk to the Wind Takes 5 to 8

2 I Talk to the Wind Takes 9 to 12

3 The Court of the Crimson King Stereo Takes



Disc 15

Sessions Disc 3



1 The Court of the Crimson King Take 6

2 The Court of the Crimson King Take 1 and 2

3 The Court of the Crimson King Takes 3 to 7

4 The Court of the Crimson King Takes 8 to 10

5 The Court of the Crimson King Trailer Take 1



Disc 16

Sessions Disc 4



1 The Court of the Crimson King (Stormy Mix)

2 I Talk to the Wind Takes 3 to 6

3 I Talk to the Wind Takes 7 to 9

4 I Talk to the Wind Early Take

5 Drum Check

6 21st Century Schizoid Man Sax Sound Check

7 Ahh (Stormy Mix)

8 I Talk to the Wind (Stormy Mix)



Disc 17

Sessions Disc 5



1 Epitaph Takes 1 to 3

2 Epitaph Takes 5 - 11

3 Epitaph Take 2 (Stormy Mix)



Disc 18

Sessions Disc 6



1 Moonchild Takes 1 to 8

2 Moonchild Take 9 (complete)

3 Trailer Take and Take Overdubbed

4 Pipe Organ Takes

5 Wind Noise Takes

6 The Court of the Crimson King Takes



Disc 19

DVD

24/48 Complete Studio Sessions

24/48 Let's Make a Hit Waxing

16/48 Stormy Selections



Disc 20

DVD-A

24/48 Original Master Edition

24/48 2019 album mixes in hi-res stereo and 5.1 Surround



Hyde Park Film Snippet



Disc 21

Blu-Ray

24/192 Giles, Giles and Fripp - as per CD 25

24/96 Complete Studio Sessions

24/192 Live at Chesterfield Jazz Club



Disc 22

Blu-Ray

24/96 2009 Hi-Res Stereo and 5.1 Surround Mixes

24/96 Additional audio and Alternate album from the 2009 mixes

24/48 Original 1969 vinyl needledrops of UK stereo & US Mono Promo LPs

24/48 Original 1969 Mono UK Single A and B Sides and US Promo Single A Side



Disc 23

Blu-Ray

24/96 2019 Mixes in Stereo, 5.1 Surround and Instrumental Mixes

24/96 Original Master Edition

24/96 2019 Alternate Album and Additional Material Mixes



Hyde Park Film Snippet (audio mono)



Disc 24

Blu-Ray

2020 Dolby Atmos Mix

24/96 I Talk to the Wind (duo version) 5.1 Surround *

* audio through four channels only

24/96 Let's Make a Hit Waxing



Disc 25

Selected Recordings 1968



Giles, Giles and Fripp



1 Tremelo Study in A Major (Spanish Suite)

2 Suite No. 1

3 Scrivens

4 Why Don't You Just Drop In (i)

5 I Talk to the Wind (i)

6 Plastic Pennies

7 Passages of Time

8 Under the Sky (ii)

9 I Talk to the Wind (ii)

10 Erudite Eyes

11 Make it Today (ii)

12 Wonderland

13 Why Don't You Just Drop In (ii)

14 She is Loaded



Disc 26

BBC Sessions and Trees



1 21st Century Schizoid Man

2 Epitaph

3 The Court of the Crimson King

4 I Talk to the Wind

5 Get Thy Bearings



Live at Fairfield Hall, Croydon



6 Trees

Anzeige

Für Einkäufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, Disney+, Sky und im Apple iTunes Store erhalten wir Werbeprovisionen über Affilliate-Links auf unserer Seite.