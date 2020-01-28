News

James Bond Ultra HD Blu-rays jetzt vorbestellbar

Amazon.de bietet jetzt die bereits im letzten Herbst in 4K veröffentlichten James Bond-Filme der "Daniel Craig Collection" auch als einzelne Ultra HD Blu-rays zur Vorbestellung an. Die vier 007-Filme "Casino Royale", "Ein Quantum Trost", "Skyfall" und "Spectre" kommen voraussichtlich am 19.03.2020 in den Handel und werden parallel auch als Steelbook veröffentlicht (derzeit noch nicht vorbestellbar):

James Bond-Filme als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook:

