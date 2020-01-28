News
James Bond Ultra HD Blu-rays jetzt vorbestellbar
28.01.2020 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)
Amazon.de bietet jetzt die bereits im letzten Herbst in 4K veröffentlichten James Bond-Filme der "Daniel Craig Collection" auch als einzelne Ultra HD Blu-rays zur Vorbestellung an. Die vier 007-Filme "Casino Royale", "Ein Quantum Trost", "Skyfall" und "Spectre" kommen voraussichtlich am 19.03.2020 in den Handel und werden parallel auch als Steelbook veröffentlicht (derzeit noch nicht vorbestellbar):
- James Bond: Casino Royale (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) bei Amazon.de
- James Bond: Ein Quantum Trost (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) bei Amazon.de
- James Bond: Skyfall (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) bei Amazon.de
- James Bond: Spectre (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) bei Amazon.de
James Bond-Filme als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook:
- James Bond: Casino Royale - Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) bei Amazon.de
- James Bond: Ein Quantum Trost - Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) bei Amazon.de
- James Bond: Skyfall - Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) bei Amazon.de
- James Bond: Spectre - Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) bei Amazon.de
Für Einkäufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, Sky und im Apple iTunes Store erhalten wir Werbeprovisionen über Affilliate-Links auf unserer Seite.