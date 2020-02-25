News
"James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben" Making of-Clip online
25.02.2020 (Karsten Serck)
Universal hat ein Making of-Video für den neuen James Bond-Film "Keine Zeit zu sterben" (No Time To Die) veröffentlicht. Regisseur Cary Joji Fukunaga erzählt darin etwas über das Konzept des Films und präsentiert auch noch zahlreiche neue Szenen inklusive einzelnen Blicken hinter die Kulissen.
Der 25. James Bond-Film startet am 02.04.2020 in den deutschen Kinos und wird der letzte Film der Action-Reihe mit Daniel Craig als 007 sein.
