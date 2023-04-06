News

"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP

Disney veröffentlicht über das eigene Label Hollywood Records auch zu "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" wieder ein Soundtrack-Album. Der "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3" kommt am 05.05.2023 als CD und Doppel-LP mit insgesamt 17 Titeln in den Handel. Mit dabei sind u.a. Songs von Radiohead, Heart und Bruce Springsteen. Beim Media Markt wird die Schallplatte auch als "Blue Poster Exklusive Edition" erhältlich sein.

Marvels "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" startet am 03.05.2023 in den deutschen Kinos.

bereits erhältlich:

Tracklisting

1 "Creep" (Acoustic Version) (Radiohead)

2 "Crazy On You" (Heart)

3 "Since You Been Gone" (Rainbow)

4 "In the Meantime" (Spacehog)

5 "Reasons" (Earth, Wind and Fire)

6 "Do You Realize??" (The Flaming Lips)

7 "We Care a Lot" (Faith No More)

8 "Koinu no Carnival" (From "Minute Waltz") (EHAMIC)

9 "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" (Alice Cooper)

10 "San Francisco" (The Mowgli's)

11 "Poor Girl" (X)

12 "This Is the Day" (The The)

13 "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" (Beastie Boys)

14 "Dog Days Are Over" (Florence + The Machine)

15 "Badlands" (Bruce Springsteen)

16 "I Will Dare" (The Replacements)

17 "Come and Get Your Love" (Redbone)

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.