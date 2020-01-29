News
"Godzilla II: King of the Monsters" mit 4K & Dolby Atmos für 1,99 EUR bei Apple iTunes
29.01.2020 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)
Heute ist "Godzilla II: King of the Monsters" als "Movie Mittwoch"-Deal für 1,99 EUR inklusive 4K, Dolby Vision und Dolby Atmos zum Verleih im Apple iTunes Store erhältlich. Ob Amazon den Film zum gleichen Preis bei Amazon Prime Video anbieten wird, ist noch offen:
- "Godzilla II: King of the Monsters" bei Apple iTunes
- "Godzilla II: King of the Monsters" bei Amazon Prime Video
Weitere Angebote:
- Bestseller für 3,99 EUR bei iTunes (iTunes Link)
- Alle 4k Ultra HD & HDR-Filme im deutschen iTunes Store (iTunes Link)
