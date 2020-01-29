News

"Godzilla II: King of the Monsters" mit 4K & Dolby Atmos für 1,99 EUR bei Apple iTunes

29.01.2020 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)

Apple TV 4k HDR Filme

Heute ist "Godzilla II: King of the Monsters" als "Movie Mittwoch"-Deal für 1,99 EUR inklusive 4K, Dolby Vision und Dolby Atmos zum Verleih im Apple iTunes Store erhältlich. Ob Amazon den Film zum gleichen Preis bei Amazon Prime Video anbieten wird, ist noch offen:

