"Event Horizon" und weitere 4K-Filme ab 3,99 EUR im Apple iTunes Store

Paramount bietet derzeit im Apple iTunes Store "Event Horizon" in 4K & Dolby Vision für 3,99 EUR zum Kauf an. Der Sci-Fi-Horror-Klassiker ist bislang noch nicht auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erhältlich. Aktuell sind noch eine ganze Reihe weiterer Filme in 4K zu Preisen von 3,99 EUR oder 5,99 EUR erhältlich wie z.B. "300", "V wie Vendetta", "Blade", "The Town", "2001", "Pacific Rim" oder "Die Goonies". Über das Wochenende gibt's auch noch "Blumhouse's Fantasy Island" für 6,99 EUR:

weitere Angebote:

