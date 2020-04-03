Disney verschiebt Kinostarts: "Black Widow" & "Indiana Jones 5" kommen später
Disney hat seine Kinoplanungen für 2020 und die folgenden Jahre erneut überarbeitet. Nachdem es bereits zuvor einige Verschiebungen kleinerer Filme gegeben hatte, werden jetzt auch große Blockbuster erst sehr viel später starten: Der neue Marvel-Film "Black Widow" kommt erst Anfang November ins Kino und Sommer-Filme wie "Indiana Jones 5" und "Jungle Cruise" werden gleich um ein ganzes Jahr verschoben. Andere Pläne hat Disney für "Artemis Fowl", der statt im Kino exklusiv bei Disney+ zu sehen sein wird. Die aktualisierten US-Kinostarttermine von Disney sehen folgendermaßen aus:
2020
- Soul (Disney and Pixar)—June 19, 2020
- Mulan (Disney)—July 24, 2020
- Empty Man (20th Century Studios)—August 7, 2020
- The One and Only Ivan (Disney)—August 14, 2020
- The Beatles: Get Back (Disney)—September 4, 2020
- The Kings Man (20th Century Studios)—September 18, 2020
- The Death on the Nile (20th Century Studios)—October 9, 2020
- The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures)—October 16, 2020
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (20th Century Studios)—October 23, 2020
- Black Widow (Marvel Studios)—November 6, 2020
- Deep Water (20th Century Studios)—November 13, 2020
- Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Animation Studios)—November 25, 2020
- Free Guy (20th Century Studios)—December 11, 2020
- West Side Story (20th Century Studios)—December 18, 2020
- The Last Duel (20th Century Studios)—December 25, 2020 (limited)
2021
- The Last Duel (20th Century Studios)—January 8, 2021 (Wide)
- The Eternals (Marvel Studios)—February 12, 2021
- Ron’s Gone Wrong (20th Century Studios)—February 26, 2021
- Untitled Disney Live Action—March 12, 2021
- Bob’s Burgers (20th Century Studios)—April 9, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—April 23, 2021
- Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Marvel Studios)—May 7, 2021
- Cruella (Disney)—May 28, 2021
- Untitled Pixar Animation—June 18, 2021
- Jungle Cruise (Disney)—July 30, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—August 13, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—September 10, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—October 1, 2021
- Hamilton (Disney)—October 15, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—October 22, 2021
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel Studios)—November 5, 2021
- Untitled Disney Live Action—November 19, 2021
- Untitled Disney Animation—November 24, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—December 3, 2021
- AVATAR 2 (20th Century Studios)—December 17, 2021
2022
- Untitled 20th Century—January 7, 2022
- Nimona (20th Century Studios)—January 14, 2022
- Thor: Love and Thunder (Marvel Studios)—February 18, 2022
- Untitled Pixar Animation—March 11, 2022
- Untitled Disney Live Action—March 25, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—April 8, 2022
- Black Panther 2 (Marvel Studios)—May 6, 2022
- Untitled Disney Live Action—May 27, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—June 10, 2022
- Untitled Pixar Animation—June 17, 2022
- Captain Marvel 2 (Marvel Studios)—July 8, 2022
- Untitled Indiana Jones (Disney)—July 22, 2022
- Untitled Disney Live Action—August 12, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—September 16, 2022
- Untitled Marvel—October 7, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—October 21, 2022
- Untitled Disney Live Action—November 4, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—November 11, 2022
- Untitled Disney Animation—November 23, 2022
- Untitled Star Wars (Lucasfilm)—December 16, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—December 23, 2022
