News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
25.07.2026 Karsten Serck
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Normal [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Normal [Blu-ray]
- The Descent [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bettgeflüster [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Project A 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last Starfighter - Sieger über tausend Sonnen - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Amsterdamned II - Verfluchtes Amsterdam [Blu-ray]
bei jpc.de:
- Stranger Things: The Complete Series UK Import [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Stranger Things: The Complete Series Deluxe UK Import [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Stranger Things: The Complete Series UK Import [Blu-ray]
- Stranger Things: The Complete Series Deluxe UK Import [Blu-ray]
- Yes: Close To The Edge [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Yes: Fragile [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Yes: The Yes Album [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Der Astronaut - Project Hail Mary [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Astronaut - Project Hail Mary [Blu-ray]
- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit [Blu-ray]
- Masters of the Universe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Masters of the Universe [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Masters of the Universe [Blu-ray]
- The Furious - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Furious - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Furious [Blu-ray]
- Backrooms [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Backrooms [Blu-ray]
- Supergirl - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Supergirl [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Supergirl [Blu-ray]
- Evil Dead Burn - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Evil Dead Burn [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Evil Dead Burn [Blu-ray]
- Obsession - Du sollst mich lieben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Obsession - Du sollst mich lieben [Blu-ray]
- Barbarian - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Barbarian [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Death of Robin Hood [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Death of Robin Hood [Blu-ray]
- Shelter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shelter [Blu-ray]
- Der Teufel trägt Prada 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Teufel trägt Prada 2 [Blu-ray]
- Scary Movie 6 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scary Movie 6 [Blu-ray]
- Scary Movie 1-3 [Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [Blu-ray]
- Normal [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Normal [Blu-ray]
- Michael - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [Blu-ray]
- Nürnberg - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nürnberg [Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [Blu-ray]
Als Amazon-Partner erhalten wir Provisionen für qualifizierte Verkäufe.
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