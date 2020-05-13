News
Die Top 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Vorbestellungen bei Amazon
13.05.2020 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)
Bei Amazon.de werden von Kunden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten vorbestellt:
- Flash Gordon - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Full Metal Jacket [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 1917 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Krieg der Welten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bad Boys for Life [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jojo Rabbit [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Farbe aus dem All - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bad Boys for Life - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Apollo 13 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bloodshot [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Farbe aus dem All - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der weiße Hai - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Basis für die Übersicht sind die Amazon.de Top 100-Neuerscheinungs-Charts für Blu-ray Discs & 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays.
