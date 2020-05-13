News

Die Top 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Vorbestellungen bei Amazon

13.05.2020 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)

Bei Amazon.de werden von Kunden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten vorbestellt:

  1. Flash Gordon - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  2. Full Metal Jacket [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  3. 1917 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  4. Krieg der Welten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  5. Bad Boys for Life [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  6. Jojo Rabbit [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  7. Die Farbe aus dem All - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  8. Bad Boys for Life - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  9. Apollo 13 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  10. Bloodshot [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  11. Die Farbe aus dem All - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  12. Sonic the Hedgehog - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  13. Der weiße Hai - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Basis für die Übersicht sind die Amazon.de Top 100-Neuerscheinungs-Charts für Blu-ray Discs & 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays.

