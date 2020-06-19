Die Sky Ticket-Highlights im Juli
Sky hat die Highlights für seinen Sky Ticket-Streaming-Service im Juli vorgestellt:
Serien, Shows & Dokumentationen
• Elementary, S 7 (1.7.)
• MasterChef USA, S 10 (6.7.)
• Samurai Jack, S 5 (15.7.) – TNT Comedy
• Dr. Stone, S 1 (15.7.) – TNT Comedy
• That Time I Got Reincarnarted as a Slime, S 1 (15.7.) – TNT Comedy
• The Rising of the Shield Hero, S 1 (15.7.) – TNT Comedy
• Liberty: Mother of Exiles (17.7.)
• Himmelstal (19.7.) – TNT Serie
• Gangs of London, S 1 (23.7.)
• Doctor Who, S 12 (23.7) – Fox
• Bull S4.2 (29.7.) - 13th Street
• Single Parents, S1 (ab 30.7.)
• Perry Mason, S 1 (31.7.)
Filme
• Vom Lokführer, der die Liebe suchte… (ab 1.7.)
• Joker (ab 3.7.)
• Eine ganz heiße Nummer 2.0 (4.7.)
• A Brush With Love (8.7.)
• Zombieland: Doppelt hält besser (10.7.)
• Black and Blue (11.7.)
• Pharmacy Road (11.7.)
• Angel Has Fallen (17.7.)
• Booksmart (18.7.)
• Bad Education (22.7.)
• Stuber – 5 Sterne Undercover (24.7.)
• The Last Full Measure (25.7.)
• Der Fall Collini (31.7.)
Weitere Neustarts
• Hängt ihn höher (6.7.)
• Am Sonntag bist du tot (7.7.)
• Last Night (7.7.)
• Spotlight (13.7.)
• The Big Short (20.7.)
• Zeit für Legenden (21.7.)
• 99 Homes – Stadt ohne Gewissen (28.7.)
Für Einkäufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, Disney+, Sky und im Apple iTunes Store erhalten wir Werbeprovisionen über Affilliate-Links auf unserer Seite.