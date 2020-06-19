News

Die Sky Ticket-Highlights im Juli

Sky hat die Highlights für seinen Sky Ticket-Streaming-Service im Juli vorgestellt:

Serien, Shows & Dokumentationen

• Elementary, S 7 (1.7.)

• MasterChef USA, S 10 (6.7.)

• Samurai Jack, S 5 (15.7.) – TNT Comedy

• Dr. Stone, S 1 (15.7.) – TNT Comedy

• That Time I Got Reincarnarted as a Slime, S 1 (15.7.) – TNT Comedy

• The Rising of the Shield Hero, S 1 (15.7.) – TNT Comedy

• Liberty: Mother of Exiles (17.7.)

• Himmelstal (19.7.) – TNT Serie

• Gangs of London, S 1 (23.7.)

• Doctor Who, S 12 (23.7) – Fox

• Bull S4.2 (29.7.) - 13th Street

• Single Parents, S1 (ab 30.7.)

• Perry Mason, S 1 (31.7.)

Filme

• Vom Lokführer, der die Liebe suchte… (ab 1.7.)

• Joker (ab 3.7.)

• Eine ganz heiße Nummer 2.0 (4.7.)

• A Brush With Love (8.7.)

• Zombieland: Doppelt hält besser (10.7.)

• Black and Blue (11.7.)

• Pharmacy Road (11.7.)

• Angel Has Fallen (17.7.)

• Booksmart (18.7.)

• Bad Education (22.7.)

• Stuber – 5 Sterne Undercover (24.7.)

• The Last Full Measure (25.7.)

• Der Fall Collini (31.7.)

Weitere Neustarts

• Hängt ihn höher (6.7.)

• Am Sonntag bist du tot (7.7.)

• Last Night (7.7.)

• Spotlight (13.7.)

• The Big Short (20.7.)

• Zeit für Legenden (21.7.)

• 99 Homes – Stadt ohne Gewissen (28.7.)

www.sky.de

