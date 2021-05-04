Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.
Die Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche
In dieser Woche erscheinen vor allem viele neue Steelbooks auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Besonders zahlreich sind die neuen Marvel und Star Wars-Steelbooks und auch von Warner erscheinen z.B. "Godzilla" und "300" als "Ultimate Collector's Edition" im Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. StudioCanal geht den umgekehrten Weg und veröffentlicht die ursprünglich als Steelbook veröffentlichten Ultra HD Blu-rays wie "Total Recall" in neuen Editionen mit Standard-Verpackung:
- Guardians Of The Galaxy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Panther - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Doctor Strange - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Avengers - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Thor - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Captain America The First Avenger - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Godzilla - Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 300 Collector's Edition - Limited UCE Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A.I.: Künstliche Intelligenz - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Logan's Run: Flucht ins 23. Jahrhundert - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat 1 & 2 Film Collection- Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Star Wars: Die letzten Jedi Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Solo: A Star Wars Story Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Total Recall [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die drei Tage des Condor [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Serpico [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wenn die Gondeln Trauer tragen [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- An American Werewolf in London - 3 Disc Special Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Deadpool 2 [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kurzer Prozess - Righteous Kill [Blu-ray]
