News

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

Die Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche

05.05.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

In dieser Woche erscheinen vor allem viele neue Steelbooks auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Besonders zahlreich sind die neuen Marvel und Star Wars-Steelbooks und auch von Warner erscheinen z.B. "Godzilla" und "300" als "Ultimate Collector's Edition" im Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. StudioCanal geht den umgekehrten Weg und veröffentlicht die ursprünglich als Steelbook veröffentlichten Ultra HD Blu-rays wie "Total Recall" in neuen Editionen mit Standard-Verpackung:

Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche

alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick

Anzeige
|

Weitere News
  ZURÜCK