Die Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche
19.05.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche erscheint ein überschaubarer Mix von Klassikern und einzelnen neuen Filmen auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray oder neuen Steelbook-Editionen. Außerdem sorgt "Lindemann - Live in Moscow" in gleich mehreren Versionen für musikalische Unterhaltung:
- Last Action Hero [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Big Fish [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Clou - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Blade Runner - Final Cut - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cloud Atlas - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Willy's Wonderland - Fan-Edition [Blu-ray]
- Willy's Wonderland - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Willy's Wonderland [Blu-ray] (ab 28.05.)
- Godzilla: Eine Stadt am Rande der Schlacht - Collector's Edition [Blu-ray]
- Harold & Kumar [Blu-ray]
- Lindemann - Live in Moscow Limited Super Deluxe Box [Blu-ray + CD]
- Lindemann - Live in Moscow - Limited Special Edition [Blu-ray + CD]
- Lindemann - Live in Moscow [Blu-ray + CD]
