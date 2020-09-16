News
Die Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
16.09.2020 (Karsten Serck)
In dieser Woche erscheinen neben "Ip Man 4: The Finale" auch "The Fanatic" mit John Travolta sowie der Thriller "Coyote Lake" auf Blu-ray Disc. Die Auswahl der Neuheiten bleibt sehr überschaubar und neue Ultra HD Blu-rays sind nicht dabei. Mit "Daddy's Cadillac" und "Der Kommodore" erscheinen auch wieder zwei Klassiker neu auf Blu-ray Disc.
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche
- Ip Man 4: The Finale [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Ip Man 4: The Finale - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Fanatic [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Coyote Lake - Die Wahrheit liegt unter der Oberfläche [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Narziss und Goldmund [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Daddy's Cadillac [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Der Kommodore - Widescreen HD-Remaster [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick bei Amazon.de
Für Einkäufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, Disney+, Sky und im Apple iTunes Store erhalten wir Werbeprovisionen über Affilliate-Links auf unserer Seite.