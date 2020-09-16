News

Die Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche

In dieser Woche erscheinen neben "Ip Man 4: The Finale" auch "The Fanatic" mit John Travolta sowie der Thriller "Coyote Lake" auf Blu-ray Disc. Die Auswahl der Neuheiten bleibt sehr überschaubar und neue Ultra HD Blu-rays sind nicht dabei. Mit "Daddy's Cadillac" und "Der Kommodore" erscheinen auch wieder zwei Klassiker neu auf Blu-ray Disc.

Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche

alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick bei Amazon.de

Anzeige

Für Einkäufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, Disney+, Sky und im Apple iTunes Store erhalten wir Werbeprovisionen über Affilliate-Links auf unserer Seite.