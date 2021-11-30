News
Die Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche
01.12.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- The Suicide Squad [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Suicide Squad - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Suicide Squad [Blu-ray]
- The Suicide Squad - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Jolt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jolt [Blu-ray]
- 300 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Harry Potter: The Complete Collection - Hogwarts Express-Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Falsches Spiel mit Roger Rabbit [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Liebhaber - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Aus der Mitte entspringt ein Fluss - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dame, König, As, Spion [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Indiana Jones 4 Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Depeche Mode - 101 + Photobook [Blu-ray + DVD + CD]
- Depeche Mode - 101 [Blu-ray]
- Paw Patrol: Der Kinofilm [Blu-ray]
- Dreamworks Classics Komplettbox [Blu-ray]
- Neon Genesis Evangelion Komplettbox [Blu-ray]
- Meine Stiefmutter ist ein Alien - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- MonsterVerse 4 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uhrwerk Orange - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- OLD [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Citizen Kane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Candyman (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Last Night in Soho [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cry Macho [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last Duel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ghostbusters: Legacy (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crank - Extended Cut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Possessor - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
