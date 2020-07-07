News
Die Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche
08.07.2020 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)
Mit "Der Unsichtbare", "The Gentlemen", "Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn" und "VFW - Veterans of Foreign Wars" erscheinen in dieser Woche vier Film-Neuheiten auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Ausserdem erscheint von Warner noch das günstigere "Game of Thrones"-Komplett-Set und erstmals Michael Mann's "The Insider" auf Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche
