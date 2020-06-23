News

Die Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche

Mit "Sonic the Hedgehog", "3 Engel für Charlie" und "Brahms: The Boy II" erscheinen in dieser Woche gleich drei brandneue Filme auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Weiteren 4K-Nachschub gibt es mit "INXS - Live Baby Live" sowie "Crying Freeman" und auch auf Blu-ray Disc erscheinen noch ein paar Klassiker der letzten Jahrzehnte:

Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche

alle Bluray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick

Anzeige

Für Einkäufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, Disney+, Sky und im Apple iTunes Store erhalten wir Werbeprovisionen über Affilliate-Links auf unserer Seite.