News
Die Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche
10.02.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche erscheinen u.a. mit "2012", "Elysium" und "Comedian Harmonists" gleich mehrere Filme erstmals auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und zumindest auf Blu-ray Disc erscheint auch eine ganze Reihe von richtigen Neuheiten. Die Blumhouse-Produktion "Der Hexenclub" ist alternativ zur Blu-ray Disc auch in 4K bei Apple iTunes und Amazon Prime Video erhältlich:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- 2012 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Elysium [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Comedian Harmonists [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Tod eines Killers [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Blumhouse's Der Hexenclub [Blu-ray]
- Stalingrad [Blu-ray] (bereits als Ultra HD Blu-ray erhältlich)
- Vergiftete Wahrheit [Blu-ray]
- Das Portal - Eine Reise durch die Zeit [Blu-ray]
- The Vigil - Die Totenwache [Blu-ray]
- Herbstmilch [Blu-ray]
- Rama Dama [Blu-ray]
- The Flash - Staffel 6 [Blu-ray]
