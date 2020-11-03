News
Die Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche
04.11.2020 (Angebote / Aktionen / Anzeigen)
Neben der "Game of Thrones" 4K-Komplett-Box erscheinen auch in dieser Woche wieder verschiedene Film-Klassiker der letzten Jahrzehnte in neuen Ultra HD Blu-ray Editionen. Zumindest auf Blu-ray Disc erscheinen auch noch ein paar neue Filme wie "El Camino", "Archive" und "The King of Staten Island", der auch als 4K-Version im Apple iTunes Store und bei Amazon Prime Video erhältlich ist:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Game of Thrones - Die komplette Serie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Game of Thrones - Die komplette Serie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Universal Soldier - Uncut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lock up - Überleben ist alles [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- V wie Vendetta - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- District 9 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Außer Atem - Limited Vinyl Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Außer Atem - Remastered 60th Anniversary Edition [Blu-ray]
- El Camino: Ein „Breaking Bad“-Film [Blu-ray]
- Archive - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Archive [Blu-ray]
- The King of Staten Island [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick bei Amazon.de
Für Einkäufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, Disney+, Sky und im Apple iTunes Store erhalten wir Werbeprovisionen über Affilliate-Links auf unserer Seite.