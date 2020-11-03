News

Die Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche

Neben der "Game of Thrones" 4K-Komplett-Box erscheinen auch in dieser Woche wieder verschiedene Film-Klassiker der letzten Jahrzehnte in neuen Ultra HD Blu-ray Editionen. Zumindest auf Blu-ray Disc erscheinen auch noch ein paar neue Filme wie "El Camino", "Archive" und "The King of Staten Island", der auch als 4K-Version im Apple iTunes Store und bei Amazon Prime Video erhältlich ist:

