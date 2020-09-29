News

Die Amazon Prime Video-Highlights im Oktober

Amazon Prime Video präsentiert im kommenden Monat u.a. die folgenden neuen Serien und Filme:

Neue Serien & Staffeln

Utopia – Staffel 1 ab 30.10.

Truth Seekers – Staffel 1 ab 30.10.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Staffel 1 ab 02.10. (neue Episoden wöchentlich)

Savage X Fenty Show – Vol. 2 ab 02.10

Inside SG Flensburg-Handewitt – Staffel 1 ab 16.10.

All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur – Staffel 1 (OmU) ab 02.10.

The Challenge: Eta – Staffel 1 (OmU) ab 30.10.

What The Constitution Means To Me – Staffel 1 ab 16.10.

Fear the Walking Dead – Staffel 6 ab 12.10.

The Bold Type – Staffel 4 ab 16.10.

NOS4A2 – Staffel 2 ab 23.10.

Young Sheldon – Staffel 3 ab 06.10.

Neue Filme

Time (OV/OmU) ab 16.10.

Black Box - Welcome to Blumhouse ab 06.10.

The Lie - Welcome to Blumhouse ab 06.10.

Nocturne - Welcome to Blumhouse ab 13.10.

Evil Eye - Welcome to Blumhouse ab 13.10.

Alles Außer Gewöhnlich ab 07.10.

Bombshell ab 13.10.

21 Bridges ab 06.10.

Ashfall ab 16.10.

The Boy & Brahms: The Boy 2 (Director’s Cut) ab 30.10.

Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht 3: Die geheime Welt ab 15.10.

Vice – der zweite Mann ab 21.10.

Come To Daddy ab 08.10.

Chaos auf der Feuerwache ab 23.10.

Lady Business ab 23.10.

Arkansas ab 18.10.

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan ab 16.10.

Baby Driver ab 27.10. (auch in 4k/UHD)

The Pianist ab 01.10

Apocalypse Now ab 01.10.

Walk The Line ab 07.10.

Little Miss Sunshine ab 22.10.

Die Tiefseetaucher ab 20.10.

Tommaso Und Der Tanz Der Geister ab 13.10.

28 Days Later & 28 Weeks Later ab 26.10.

Ey Mann, wo is' mein Auto? ab 25.10.

Thilda und die beste Band der Welt ab 01.10.

The Blair Witch Project ab 30.10.

Surrogates ab 14.10.

