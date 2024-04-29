News

Die Amazon Prime Video-Highlights im Mai

30.04.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video präsentiert in den nächsten Wochen u.a. die folgenden neuen Serien und Filme:

Highlights / Originals

  • Als Du mich sahst ab 2. Mai
  • Clarkson's Farm - Staffel 3 ab 3. Mai / 10. Mai
  • Maxton Hall - Die Welt zwischen uns - Staffel 1 ab 9. Mai
  • Outer Range - Staffel 2 ab 16. Mai
  • Viktor bringts - Staffel 1 ab 30. Mai

Neue Serien

The Goat | Staffel 1
ab 9. Mai 2024

Academy Of Country Music Awards
ab 16. Mai 2024

The O.C. | Staffel 1-4
ab 18. Mai 2024

Dom | Staffel 3
ab 24. Mai 2024

Neue Filme

Free Fire
ab 1. Mai 2024

Robocop (1987)
ab 1. Mai 2024

Robocop (2014) 
ab 1. Mai 2024

Robocop 2
ab 1. Mai 2024

Robocop 3 
ab 1. Mai 2024

King Richard 
ab 1. Mai 2024

The Adventures Of Buckaroo Banzai 
ab 1. Mai 2024

Bernadette 
ab 1. Mai 2024

The Party 
ab 1. Mai 2024

Booksmart
ab 1. Mai 2024

If I Stay 
ab 1. Mai 2024

Interview With The Vampire 
ab 1. Mai 2024

Iron Mask
ab 3. Mai 2024

The Piper
ab 5. Mai 2024

Die Hochzeit 
ab 5. Mai 2024

Black Mass 
ab 5. Mai 2024

God Is A Bullet 
ab 6. Mai 2024

Lady Bird 
ab 7. Mai 2024

City Of Lies
ab 7. Mai 2024

Last Knights - Die Ritter des 7. Ordens
ab 7. Mai 2024

Pokémon: Meisterdetektiv Pikachu
ab 9. Mai 2024

The Accountant
ab 10. Mai 2024

Les Miserables The Movie 
ab 11. Mai 2024

To Catch A Killer
ab 11. Mai 2024

Fletchers Visionen
ab 11. Mai 2024

Bros 
ab 12. Mai 2024

Der junge Häuptling Winnetou
ab 12. Mai 2024

Breaking Surface Tödliche Tiefe
ab 13. Mai 2024

The North Sea
ab 14. Mai 2024

The Fighter
14. Mai 2024

Crazy, Stupid, Love 
ab 14. Mai 2024

Lucy
ab 15. Mai 2024

Rio
ab 15. Mai 2024

Rio 2 - Dschungelfieber
ab 15. Mai 2024

Tödliche Weihnachten
ab 16. Mai 2024

Operation Fortune
ab 17. Mai 2024

Postman
ab 18. Mai 2024

Smugglers
ab 19. Mai 2024

A Man Of Reason (A.K.A. The Protector)
ab 19. Mai 2024

Twist
ab 20. Mai 2024

Im Herzen Des Dschungels
ab 20. Mai 2024

Boudica
ab 20. Mai 2024

Nahir
ab 22. Mai 2024

Pitch Perfect - Die Bühne gehört uns
ab 23. Mai 2024

Pitch Perfect 2
ab 23. Mai 2024

Pitch Perfect 3
ab 23. Mai 2024

The Communion Girl
ab 23. Mai 2024

Wer ist Daddy?
ab 23. Mai 2024

Superdeep
ab 24. Mai 2024

Life In Space
ab 24. Mai 2024

Knox Goes Away
ab 24. Mai 2024

Mrs. Harris und ein Kleid von Dior
ab 26. Mai 2024

Inglourious Basterds
ab 26. Mai 2024

The 11th Hour  - 5 vor 12
ab 28. Mai 2024

The Specialist
ab 30. Mai 2024

