News

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

Die Amazon Prime Video-Highlights im März

Amazon Prime Video präsentiert in den nächsten Wochen u.a. die folgenden neuen Serien und Filme:

Neue Serien & Staffeln

Invincible – Staffel 1 ab 26.03.

Making Their Mark – Staffel 1 ab 12.03.

La Templanza – Staffel 1 ab 26.03.

The Magicians – Staffel 5 ab 26.03.

Hoodie – Staffel 1 ab 11.03.

Neue Filme

Der Prinz aus Zamunda 2 ab 05.03.

Five Feet Apart ab 01.03.

Yesterday ab 08.03.

Legacy of Lies ab 27.03.

Guns Akimbo ab 25.03.

Archive ab 18.03.

The Current War ab 23.03.

The Night Clerk ab 05.03.

The Art of Self-Defense ab 04.03.

Cold Feet ab 12.03.

Ghosts of War ab 12.03.

Filles Du Soleil, Les ab 10.03.

Red Penguins ab 06.03.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle ab 19.03.

Fifty Shades of Grey ab 09.03.

The Theory of Everything ab 04.03.

Papillon ab 27.03.

The Goldfish ab 26.03.

Everest ab 31.03.

Sicario ab 15.03.

Fantastic Four (2005) ab 17.03.

Fantastic Four (2015) ab 21.03.

Fantastic Four Rise of The Silver Surfer ab 17.03.

Pain & Gain ab 12.03.

Jugend Ohne Gott ab 14.03.

Endless Love ab 18.03.

Horns ab 03.03.

Prisoners ab 20.03.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot ab 17.03.

Brokeback Mountain ab 07.03.

Liebe Zwischen den Meeren ab 26.03.

Plötzlich Papa ab 07.03.

Love, Wedding, Marriage ab 02.03.

Rampage: President Down ab 21.03.

Spinning Man ab 05.03.

Hugo ab 11.03.

Freelancers ab 20.03.

Resident Evil: Vendetta ab 14.03.

Being John Malkovich ab 22.03.

Stand By Me ab 02.03.

Harold & Kumar ab 21.03.

Alexander ab 20.03

Amazon Prime Video